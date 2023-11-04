© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://honkfm.com/2069/john-felon-remember
Lyrics:
Remember 9/11
It's easy if you try
Smoke billowed above us
And filled the morning sky
Remember all the people
Not with us today, ahh
What if it was a country
And not a terrorist group
Americans killed and died for
Some other nations coup
Remember all the people
In the middle east
You
You may say I'm a truther
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll wake up
And smell the smoking gun
Remember the USS Liberty
I wonder if you knew
When Israel tried to sink her
And kill the entire crew
Remember our own people
Helped to cover it up
You may say I'm a truther
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you will wake up
And smell the smoking gun