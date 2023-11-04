BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John Felon - Remember
HonkFM
HonkFM
88 views • 11/04/2023

https://honkfm.com/2069/john-felon-remember

Lyrics:

Remember 9/11
It's easy if you try
Smoke billowed above us
And filled the morning sky
Remember all the people
Not with us today, ahh

What if it was a country
And not a terrorist group
Americans killed and died for
Some other nations coup
Remember all the people
In the middle east
You

You may say I'm a truther
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll wake up
And smell the smoking gun

Remember the USS Liberty
I wonder if you knew
When Israel tried to sink her
And kill the entire crew
Remember our own people
Helped to cover it up

You may say I'm a truther
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you will wake up
And smell the smoking gun

Keywords
parody911 truth911music videouss libertysonghonk fm
