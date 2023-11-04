https://honkfm.com/2069/john-felon-remember



Lyrics:

Remember 9/11

It's easy if you try

Smoke billowed above us

And filled the morning sky

Remember all the people

Not with us today, ahh

What if it was a country

And not a terrorist group

Americans killed and died for

Some other nations coup

Remember all the people

In the middle east

You

You may say I'm a truther

But I'm not the only one

I hope someday you'll wake up

And smell the smoking gun

Remember the USS Liberty

I wonder if you knew

When Israel tried to sink her

And kill the entire crew

Remember our own people

Helped to cover it up

You may say I'm a truther

But I'm not the only one

I hope someday you will wake up

And smell the smoking gun