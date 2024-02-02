BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Mortal Sin
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
149 views • 02/02/2024

The Return Of DJT & Rise Of MAGA

* We wouldn’t have any of this (RNC nonsense or leftist lawfare) if President Trump hadn’t come back to try and save the country.

* Irrefutable fact: the 2020 election was stolen.

* Against all odds, with the globalist uniparty apparatus arrayed against him, he won by an even bigger margin than in 2016.

* He is our standard bearer — and must go back into the White House to right these wrongs.

* He put us in the room, at the head of the table.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3362: The Pigmy Colony Of Weirdos; Fighting The RNC (2 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4axz8r-episode-3362-the-pigmy-colony-of-weirdos-fighting-the-rnc.html

Keywords
freedomlibertyawakeningrncdonald trumpglobalismwwg1wgamagaelection interferenceuprisingnationalismelitismsovereigntypopulismsteve bannonpatriotismamericanismleftismrinolawfareunipartystolen electionncswicascendance
