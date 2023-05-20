Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Prophetic Message to Medjugorje Visionary Ivan.





One year before Russia invaded Ukraine, (on January 21, 2021) Our Lady powerfully said:





“Dear children, in the Gospel, my Son, many times tells us the words:





‘Come to me, all you who are oppressed and weary, and I will give you rest, I will give you strength.’





Also today I invite you, dear children, to come to Him, to meet Him.





Decide for Him and go with Him into the future.





In this way you will be safe and secure, for this world cannot give you security or peace.





Only He can give you this.





In a special way I invite you, dear children, to persevere in prayer.





I pray for all of you and intercede before my Son for all of you.





Thank you, dear children, for responding to my call.”





This prophetic message from the Queen of Peace was given to

Mejuhgoria visionary, Eevahn on April 2, 2022.





Our Lady said the following:





”Dear children, in this time without peace, in which man and humanity are thirsting for God, thirsting for peace, I call you to pray for peace.





Pray for peace, dear children, so that every person in the world can feel the love of peace.





In a particular way, little children, you are invited to live and bear witness to peace, peace in your hearts and peace in your families.





And then peace will flow into the world.





Thank you, dear children, because even today you have responded to my call





The community of Mejuhgoria calls these special messages “extraordinary messages of the Queen of Peace.”





Our Lady asks to continue the prayer to obtain peace, especially in this time of war when people are thirsty for peace!





Who is Eevahn?





Eevahn was born into a peasant family from Beeyahcovichi.





Before the apparitions he had a shy, introverted and taciturn character, but now he testifies to his experience of faith all over the world.





From Our Lady he received nine of the ten secrets; in 1982 the Gospa asked him to form a prayer group which was called the “Queen of Peace”.





Our Lady entrusted him with the task of praying for young people and priests .





