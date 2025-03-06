Denigration Of Soul

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Based on this poem by yours truly...
The front of my brain seems jellified and flimsy to the touch
In the section where my needs merge with those of whom I love
Stuck in the middle of a war that I want nothing to do with
Total Death is the strategy I wish to employ
The times of negotiation and peace talks were pointless
The hours, days, months and years dwindle in flames
The once happy and contented side of me curdles
As I watch my life piss away like urine down the toilet
All I have ever tried to be is passive, powerful and in control
But the ship I am commanding has severe technical trouble
And the control, that I thought I had, was delusional
As another deranged species is wiped off the face of the map
Simply because I had endured enough of their awkward crap
Love and respect only seems to prolong the suffering
Death and pay back only offer a silent solution
Continuance is the only way forward
Defiance and seclusion in ivory towers
Inhibit growth, truth and understanding
Psychopaths and narcissists rule your fate
Sick individuals and warped misrule take their toll
Transported back in time to when before this occurred
Regressed, taken back, future unspent, coiled lament
Slow, succumbing degeneration of soul, back to pre-birth’s call