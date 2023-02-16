BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FTX: How the Crypto Collapse Affects You | Beyond the Cover
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
51 views • 02/16/2023

The significance of the crypto currency collapse can hardly be overstated. To be sure, FTX’s investors have been fleeced by a crook. But there is much more to it than that. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews senior editor Rebecca Terrell about FTX and the crypto collapse. The FTX bankruptcy, she explains, has exposed the company’s ties to the Covid scandal, the war in Ukraine, and even the Deep State’s plans for totalitarian control through a digital bank digital currency. In short, it affects all of us. Rebecca wrote the cover story in the February 27, 2023 issue of The New American titled “FTX: How the Crypto Collapse Affects You.”


To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/


To read Rebecca Terrell’s cover story “FTX: How the Crypto Collapse Affects You” in our February 27 issue, visit https://thenewamerican.com/print/how-the-crypto-collapse-affects-you/

the new americangary benoitbeyond the coverrebecca terrellftx
