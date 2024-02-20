Ukrainian neo-Nazis.

This is what the West doesn't want you to see.

This is a video back from 2015, one year after the Western sponsored coup in Ukraine brought outright neo-Nazis to power.

The residents of Avdeevka are protesting against Ukrainian Nazis who are opening up military bases next to their shopping centers and then shelling Donetsk civilians with artillery.

"We are sick of the Ukrainian fascists who surrounded our Avdeevka! They are killing us!

They are trying to open up a military base right next to the shopping centre!

90% of us want to be a part of the Donetsk People's Republic!"

Where do you think these people are now?

What do you think the Ukrainian regime and their pocket neo-Nazis have done to them for 10 years before the Russians finally started the special military operation and freed the city?