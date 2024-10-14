© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 14th October 2024
00:00 The Hidden Mechanics of Politics Set at Global Levels
15:34 BBC Declares: The Fight for Truth Is On—Welcome to the Information War
26:52 Attacks on Free Speech: Censorship as a Tool to Lie and Hide the Truth
37:20 Support Independent Journalism: Become a UK Column Member Today
40:28 Goals House: The Global Hub for Agenda-Driven Propaganda
45:39 FEMA: Funnelling Emergency Money Away
57:50 British War Ministry Increases Efforts to Hide Ukraine’s Horrific Casualties