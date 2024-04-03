BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Smart, Safe" Cities: GE's Smart Streetlights to Include Gunshot Detection With Sound - VLC-LIFI
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
74 views • 04/03/2024

"Smart, Safe" Cities: GE's Smart Streetlights to Include Gunshot Detection With Sound - VLC-LIFI

.

5g vlc outdoor ieee https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=82662e44566a7af0&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ACQVn09W1lluB9XoDNhAqHHphpEOcoq15g:1712182023357&q=5g+vlc+outdoor+ieee&uds=AMwkrPusK-dUO82Y7lYXKfzZyKN4S4ya4UtxZWeaXhpIdNVHFFDY0ncGNlmx3R3JLlXi80h9p_1ZCZ_zI32y2oocvJYQDZbf129PTGyGuD5zz1cZkXUdDsVqsNdiC4tSzYsmo4VNIIzRyufNJKkbhWeXhM33XHfMv-KzX95N--myvRPsLHs7seQxD2nHVR8tx2eawT2UFUi8G6ViF6PWC6jvnTV3QZhvrTt3yS9PJZwmdxpH-qAwofjamkEC3baNqvzSdbI99tHa0R_NdbO_PVrmv7qxi2tsE5SXSqctAFUjXQcazLPK6e4cerp4mEqdx53thWHIt0hv&udm=2&prmd=sivnbmtz&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjvxKuKh6eFAxVb8MkDHQvfDzsQtKgLegQIDBAB&biw=412&bih=722&dpr=2.63

.

LiFi standardization: LiFi as the IEEE starts working on standardization

https://www.i-scoop.eu/lifi-market-ieee-lifi-standardization/

.

Traffic Light System with Image Processing in Python Programing - VLC - OPTICAL COMMUNICATION LI-FI

https://youtu.be/dSJ9ntSUtK8?si=bPA4hmDINXgQS_VP

.

Sound waves have been used in the past to alter gene response in plants and they can also alter gene expression in the fertilised chicken embryos. https://www.google.com/search?q=Sound+waves+have+been+used+in+the+past+to+alter+gene+response+in+plants+and+they+can+also+alter+gene+expression+in+the+fertilised+chicken+embryos.+&client=ms-android-samsung-gs-rev1&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#ip=1

.

Optoepigenetics: Using light to switch genes on and off https://youtu.be/488GLGEm0cw?si=mNtFu_M180pRVtSZ

.

MIT Optogenetics: Controlling the brain with light https://youtu.be/QA67v4vSg00?si=mJUHj_G-GrmyvJZR

.

Find EMF Protection At Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education.  https://ftwproject.com/ref/512

.

