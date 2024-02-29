© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is Going on With Shipping? | Analysis of MV Rubymar Abandoned, Adrift, and Sinking in the Red Sea after Houthi Attack
In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - examines a video showing:
1️⃣ Condition of Rubymar
2️⃣ Damage to the vessel
3️⃣ Potential for salvage
4️⃣ Did Rubymar snag undersea cables?
5️⃣ Sinking or Salvage?
#redsea #houthi #rubymar #bulker #supplychain #shipping #navy #babelmandeb