You're Gambling with WW3 - Trump, stop & listen to yourself! - & Remember it's MAGA not MIGA

You're Gambling with WW3 - Trump

A peacemaker puts the reckless warmonger in his place.

Iran continues to say that it will respond to the US for its entry into the war, Atab News reports.

"If the US wants to actively intervene in support of Israel, Iran will have no choice but to use its tools to teach the aggressors a lesson and defend itself... our military leaders have all the necessary options on the table," said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

He calls on the US to "at least stay out of it."

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei voiced threats of a US military response yesterday. Trump, however, continues to demand Iran's capitulation - while making it clear that he is still prepared to make a deal without war.

Iran will hold talks with the foreign ministers of France, Britain and Germany, as well as the head of European diplomacy on Friday in Geneva, the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed.

Israel is considering a special forces raid on Iran's nuclear facility in Fordow if it cannot be reached with special American bombs, Axios reports, citing sources.

One U.S. official said the Israelis had told the Trump administration they might not be able to penetrate deep enough into the mountain with bombs, but they could "do it with people."

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ambassador to the United States Leiter "also hinted in recent interviews that the IDF has options other than air strikes."

Israeli commandos carried out a similar, but smaller-scale operation last September, when they destroyed an underground missile factory in Syria by planting and detonating explosives.

"Now that Israel has complete control over Iranian airspace and has dealt a heavy blow to the Iranian armed forces, this option seems less radical than before," the newspaper writes.

Meanwhile, Trump doubts that American bombs can destroy Iran's deep underground nuclear infrastructure and is pressuring aides to find out. Those doubts have kept him from making a decision to launch a military operation.

He wants to make sure that such an attack achieves the goal of destroying Iran's nuclear infrastructure, rather than simply drawing the United States into a protracted war.

Israeli officials also fear that if the Fordow site survives an attack, Iran will maintain its nuclear program.