BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

March For Life Victoria 2023
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 06/16/2023

Join with pro-life people in Victoria at the March for Life 2023 that took place on May 11, 2023. We will hear from people who have stood in staunch support of life such as Angelina Ireland who has fought, and continues to fight, for hospice care for BC’s terminally ill; Autumn Higachi who reminds us who we are fighting for . . . why we are in the fight for life; Jonathan Van Maren of the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform speaks about the successes of the pro-life movement; and Rod Taylor, leader of the Christian Heritage Party of Canada speaks of the government’s role in abortion and the need to use our vote to “Vote for Life”.


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
abortionprolifegovernmentpro-lifevictoriachp canadachristian heritage partymarch for liferod taylorbccdnpoliangelina irelandchpcanadamarch for life 2023m4lvictoriabc parliamentautumn higachijonathan van marencanadian centre for bio-ethical reform
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy