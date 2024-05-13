© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Caporal, Carta Postrera.
Rap antisistema.
🎧 Música Consciencia 👊
Blog:
https://conspiracionesynoticias.blogspot.com/2019/09/caporal-carta-postrera.html
Música Antisistema, ABAJO EL SISTEMA
🎧(Edita, crea los beats, las baterías y los sonidos más brutales para el RAP TRAP Y HIP HOP. ver video... https://bit.ly/produccionraphiphop )🎧
Escucha la Playlist:
#caporal #rangobajo #cartapostrera #hiphop #musica