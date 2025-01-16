BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Ukraine Zionist journalist: 'Poor people must Die for the State, not the Elite' - Retard, Vitaly Portnikov 🤮
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
89 views • 8 months ago

❗️Ukrainian propaganda logic: ordinary people should die in war, and not the elites because it is democracy and equality 😁🤮

"Poor people need to die for the state, not the elite." 

Nowadays we hear from people that the children of deputies (Parliament) should fight, and then they (the common people) will go. No, my dears, this is a democratic state. In a democratic state, ordinary people die for the country. If we want aristocracy to die for the state, we must live in a feudal country, as it was before the Great French Revolution,” Portnikov said.

Portnikov went on to say "If you want to be equal to somebody, you have to pay, including with your own life.  If you don't want equality, you don't pay.  You go quietly about your business . . .  in the field . . . and some OTHER person puts on all these Knightly (clothes/equipment) and goes to war with another Knight, because he is fighting for PROPERTY.  For his land, and for YOU, since you are also his property. You, the cow, and the land. If you are not a cow, or a house, then you are similar." 

P.S. He considers himself a Zionist .


