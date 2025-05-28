🚨Mike Benz exposes Soros's role in Biden's foreign policy - Tucker Carlson, part 3 clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Mike Benz exposes Soros's role in Biden's foreign policy
The former State Department official told Tucker Carlson that US foreign policy under the Democrats is synchronized with George Soros's policy recommendations.
"George Soros provided 2.5 MORE than any other single individual to the Democrats in the last election cycle," he noted.