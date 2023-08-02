BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Summer Heat: Here is Your Answer! DIY Mini-split Heat Pump!
High Hopes
High Hopes
47 views • 08/02/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


August 1, 2023


DIY Mr. Cool Install: Get your own DIY Ductless Mini-Split Today: https://geni.us/MRCool


Moving into our dream home / office has been a nonstop project. Our office gets super hot and our little ugly window AC just wasn't cutting it. So we listened to the HUNDREDS of comments you guys have left saying to check out Mr. Cool. So today I wanted to share the install process and figure out just how "DIY" this really is, and when it would make sense. Let's figure this out together, because I think this might just be the cheapest and easiest way to stay cool this summer!


two bit da vinci, Summer Heat? Here is Your Answer! DIY Mini-split Heat Pump!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiH1xYMGk_c

Keywords
diyacair conditionertwo bit da vincisummer heatcooling heat pumpmini-splitductlessmr cool
