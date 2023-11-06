InfoWars - SundayNight Live - Pro-Palestinian Mob Descends On White House, Vandalizes Fence and Monuments as Biden Regime Decries Islamophobia - 11-05-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harrison Smith breaks down the glaring political hypocrisy as hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian/pro-Hamas protesters surround White House and destroy property while J6 protesters languish in prison for years for simply entering Capitol or walking the grounds.
