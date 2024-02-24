Scientist Warns COVID Jabs Saved ZERO Lives While Killing Many

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“NO LIVES WERE SAVED” by the COVID-19 injections, says researcher and scientist Denis Rancourt.
In fact, Rancourt and his fellow scientists found in their analysis that all-cause mortality INCREASED every time the COVID-19 shots were deployed.
For every 800 injections administered, Rancourt and his colleagues concluded in their 180-page paper that one vaccine-related death occurs.
This 1-in-800 number becomes even more alarming when you consider how many doses were given.
At the time of Rancourt and colleagues’ report, 13.5 billion COVID-19 injections were administered.
Divide that number by 800, and you end up with approximately 17 million COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths.