Brain Organoids, Chips and Scientists Predestined for Hell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
::::::::: I am telling you guys all of these scientists will go to hell on judgment day , Nobody can change that, not even they the indoctrinated scientists themselves, the devils have beautified their deeds, they can repent afcours but their miserable ego and pride is in its way. so not gonna happen.