Assassination Attempt & Next Virus 07/19/2024

Today we see how a Prophecy given to Brandon Biggs about Trump’s Assassination Attempt came to pass. In other news, a “Mass fatality Management Planning” is underway as a new epidemic is predicted for the near future.
00:00 - Assassination Attempt on Trump
05:32 - Will the Next Virus Kill you?
07:41 - Joseph’s Kitchen
09:49 - Black Death 350 Million Die
17:09 - Three Pestilences
