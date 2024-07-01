Oracle reading for July 2024: Creating a new reality

Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

Dakini Oracle reading for July 2024

Creating the new reality

This is a very helpful way to find the way through the maze of our shifting times. The message of the cards is very profound and things will even speed up more. Your inborn wisdom is waking up and will be able to see the truth much more clear. Changes are coming, don’t waste time and energy go to against them!





Here you find the images: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove









Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations and innerstand that we are divine beings having a human experience.

She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand where she grows her own food and planted an orchard of fruit and other trees.





Info on private readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings





Blog with also written readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

Astrology Blog: https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/

Telegram: @KatharinaBless

Pearls of Wisdom (only my videos): https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

Silver Dove Network: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

Twitter: @katharinabless

MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/katharina-bless-19177a17





Rumble Videos: https://rumble.com/user/SilverDove11

You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/@katharinabless5425



