Canada’s Election – Advice for Pierre Poilievre

Mark Carney is hiding his globalist agenda: Canadians should be worried





Mark Carney wants you to believe he’s the leader Canada needs right now. He often is heard saying, “It’s Time to Build.”





Build what, Mr. Carney?





That’s the question Canadians need to be asking. Because if you dig beneath the surface of his polished speeches and scripted photo ops, it’s clear what Carney really plans to build: a future where your freedoms shrink, your costs go up, and unelected elites call the shots.





Carney’s been on the campaign for a while. He’s smiling more, avoiding hard questions, and doing everything he can to sound like a moderate. He’s selling himself as a pragmatic leader with a plan to “move Canada forward.”





Mark Carney Part 2 – The Globalist Ruling Class Connections





In part one of this two part posting, we looked at Mark Carney – The Environmentalist. In part two, we’ll take a look at this influential individual and his connections to the global elite.





1.) The World Economic Forum – The World Economic Forum, created and led by Klaus Schwab and architect of the Great Reset and the dystopian “It’s 2030, I don’t own anything and I’m happy” mantra, defines itself as follows:





Trump claims he’d ‘rather deal with a liberal than a conservative’ in Ottawa





“I don’t care,” Trump responded. “I think it’s easier to deal, actually, with a liberal and maybe they’re going to win, but I don’t really care. It doesn’t matter to me at all.”





If Carney can’t be trusted with the truth, how can he be trusted with the country?





It seems that lying for Mark Carney comes so casually, he doesn’t even realize it. On Monday, the Liberal leader tried to fib to the Canadian public about both a call with Donald Trump and about his desire to take part in a French language debate.





Mark Carney Confirms Trudeau’s Gun Confiscations Will Continue





In the French-language Liberal leadership debate held on DATE, Mark Carney confirmed that if he becomes Liberal leader and Canada’s unelected Prime Minister, he will push Trudeau’s Firearms Confiscation Compensation Scheme even harder.





“We have to have a buyback program for firearms.”[i]





He then revealed his ignorance of Canadian firearms law and the Liberal Party’s longstanding lie about the AR-15.





“Mr. Poilievre was against that [Trudeau’s Firearms Confiscation Compensation Scheme]. He’s quite happy to see AR-15s on our streets here in Canada.”





