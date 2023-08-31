Warn Them!

September 6th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches about the importance of teaching people God's true word, despite whether or not they listen. If you do not obey the Lord, you will become a stumbling block and put people's eternity in jeopardy. Do not be fooled by cultural Christianity, but instead earnestly follow the Lord and seek out His perfect will.

"And go, get thee to them of the captivity, unto the children of thy people, and speak unto them, and tell them, Thus saith the Lord God; whether they will hear, or whether they will forbear." Ezekiel 3:11