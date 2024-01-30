Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Desperate Audio Recording - 15 & 6 year old PALESTINIAN GIRLS in Car Surrounded by Israeli Forces - SHOT & KILLED While Calling for HELP
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
102 views
Published a month ago

Layan Hamadeh, a 15-year-old girl in Gaza, called the Palestine Red Crescent because Israeli forces and tanks surrounded her in her car, alongside a 6-year-old girl named Hind.

The audio recording of the phone call caught when Israeli forces shot at her and killed her.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket