EPOCH TV Special Report preview | J6 dramatic footage of US Capitol Police security video
We were given access to tens of thousands of hours of US Capitol Police security video of Jan 6. Join #JoshuaPhilipp and Joe Hanneman for a special report that lays out their findings.
The dramatic footage helps answer some of the many questions that remain two-and-a-half years after the events of Jan. 6.
