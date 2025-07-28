BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Iran Tests New Khorramshahr-5 ICBM | Hypersonic Missile with 12,000 KM Range?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
154 views • 1 month ago

Iran has reportedly tested its most advanced missile yet — the Khorramshahr-5, a long-range ballistic missile that allegedly boasts a 12,000-kilometer range and a 2-ton warhead. If true, this missile would mark a dramatic leap in Iran's missile technology — capable of reaching targets across continents and rivaling intercontinental ballistic missiles fielded by global powers.

In this short video, you will see:

1. The strategic design and reported specifications of Khorramshahr-5.

2. Iran's hypersonic ambitions, with claims of Mach 16 speeds.

3. How this missile compares with the U.S. GBU-57 MOP bunker buster.

4. The missile’s role in post-conflict deterrence following the June 2025 Iran-Israel war.

5. Analysis of whether the claims are realistic or exaggerated propaganda.

Further Info:

Explainer: Is ‘Khorramshahr-5’ poised to become Iran’s first intercontinental ballistic missile? 

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/07/27/751953/explainer-is-khorramshahr-5-irans-first-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-a-near-future-reality

Mirrored - Global Military Forum

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

iranicbmkhorramshahr-5
