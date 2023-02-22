HARRY VOX DESTROYS THE WASHINGTON PROTEST SHILLS WHO RAGE AT EVERYONE EXCEPT THE ACTUAL ENEMY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Harry Vox - EU
Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
They had a rally in Washington today - RAGE AGAINST THE WAR MACHINE.
If they ever actually expressed "rage" against the fundamental enemy who controls all the peripheral subordinate enemies, they would lose everything. So everyone quivers at the thought and attacks phantoms instead. They will even go so far as attack anyone who does have the courage to confront the real enemy. And they will fight to demonstrate to this real enemy that they can be trusted to play nice and never once offend this real enemy who can crush these people in a second. Everyone has to play nice with the real enemy, while that enemy eviscerates every hope for the future.