© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUST SEE: Brilliant revelation about the spider queen they have under the Getty, and it’s possible connection to Lilith and the creation of all demons. Absolutely brilliant, must see.
Original source on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v326qpc-super-soldier-talk-rainetta-jones-and-panel-guest-the-spider-queen-invasion.html
Keep this channel on the air, support at:
http://freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
or:
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
918. The Spider Queen Invasion - Rainetta Jones on Super Soldier Talk
Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,