2 Hours From The Vault Dec 2 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 Hours from the Vault -- produced by GTW Liberty Radio. Prepare yourself mentally and physically for a journey on the underground railroad of Covidland. And don't forget to tip your conductor -- support independent media in 2023!! https://manufacturingreality.org/provide-value/
The Liberty Radio Boutique has never-before-available designs!! Come find your new favorite t-shirt, and pick up an extra one for that special rabble rouser in your life. get you some!!
https://libertyradiostore.itemorder.com/shop/home/
Follow GTW Liberty Radio on Ex-Twitter! https://twitter.com/GTWlibertyradio
And join the Telegram channel! https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio
Get your music on the most listened to pirate radio station on the planet! Request your favorite song to be played on the next episode. Or just tell us what we're doing wrong. Contact YOUR Liberty Radio at: [email protected]
GTW Liberty Radio media warehouse https://odysee.com/@ManufacturingReality:2
Track List:
We Click the Clips - the Elocutionist
Master of Puppets - Blooded the Brave
Get Free - the Vines
Land of Confusion - Genesis
Dumb - Nirvana
Making Plans for Nigel - XTC
Don't Do It - Angry North & Boris' Bitches
Caught In Plato's Cave(ft. DJ High Yona) - Dr. Dennis & Dedfela
For What It's Worth - MonaLisa Twins
Let's Work Together - Canned Heat
Animal Farm - Clutch
Trouble Every Day - Frank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention
Henry Kissinger - Monty Python
Cities in Dust - Garbage
Will You Help Me Repair My Door
Magnet - Sid P. Bailey
Hoist That Rag - Tom Waits
Here and Now - Letters to Cleo
Cyanide Smile - Stickman
Weed(to the Rescue) - Vic Chesnutt
End of the World - Mingo Fishtrap
Liberty - Jordan Page
Comunistas de la Gran Escena - Porno Para Ricardo
Notes & Stuff:
At COP28, Countries Launch Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy Capacity by 2050, Recognizing the Key Role of Nuclear Energy in Reaching Net Zero https://www.energy.gov/articles/cop28-countries-launch-declaration-triple-nuclear-energy-capacity-2050-recognizing-key
The Great Taking - Documentary https://youtu.be/dk3AVceraTI?si=z2br-NVr66FB0_AE
Initiation EP(ft. DJ High Yona) - Dr. Dennis & Dedfela https://kingsleyldennis.bandcamp.com/album/initiation