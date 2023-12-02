BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2 Hours From The Vault Dec 2 2023
Liberty Radio TV
Liberty Radio TV
40 views • 12/03/2023

2 Hours from the Vault -- produced by GTW Liberty Radio. Prepare yourself mentally and physically for a journey on the underground railroad of Covidland. And don't forget to tip your conductor -- support independent media in 2023!! https://manufacturingreality.org/provide-value/

The Liberty Radio Boutique has never-before-available designs!! Come find your new favorite t-shirt, and pick up an extra one for that special rabble rouser in your life. get you some!!

https://libertyradiostore.itemorder.com/shop/home/

Follow GTW Liberty Radio on Ex-Twitter! https://twitter.com/GTWlibertyradio

And join the Telegram channel! https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio

Get your music on the most listened to pirate radio station on the planet! Request your favorite song to be played on the next episode. Or just tell us what we're doing wrong. Contact YOUR Liberty Radio at: [email protected]

GTW Liberty Radio media warehouse https://odysee.com/@ManufacturingReality:2

Track List:

We Click the Clips - the Elocutionist

Master of Puppets - Blooded the Brave

Get Free - the Vines

Land of Confusion - Genesis

Dumb - Nirvana

Making Plans for Nigel - XTC

Don't Do It - Angry North & Boris' Bitches

Caught In Plato's Cave(ft. DJ High Yona) - Dr. Dennis & Dedfela

For What It's Worth - MonaLisa Twins

Let's Work Together - Canned Heat

Animal Farm - Clutch

Trouble Every Day - Frank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention

Henry Kissinger - Monty Python

Cities in Dust - Garbage

Will You Help Me Repair My Door

Magnet - Sid P. Bailey

Hoist That Rag - Tom Waits

Here and Now - Letters to Cleo

Cyanide Smile - Stickman

Weed(to the Rescue) - Vic Chesnutt

End of the World - Mingo Fishtrap

Liberty - Jordan Page

Comunistas de la Gran Escena - Porno Para Ricardo

Notes & Stuff:

At COP28, Countries Launch Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy Capacity by 2050, Recognizing the Key Role of Nuclear Energy in Reaching Net Zero https://www.energy.gov/articles/cop28-countries-launch-declaration-triple-nuclear-energy-capacity-2050-recognizing-key

The Great Taking - Documentary https://youtu.be/dk3AVceraTI?si=z2br-NVr66FB0_AE

Initiation EP(ft. DJ High Yona) - Dr. Dennis & Dedfela https://kingsleyldennis.bandcamp.com/album/initiation

Keywords
musicgrand theft worldliberty radiofreak out dance party
