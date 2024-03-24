BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Eric Trump brought the heat this morning with Maria Bartiromo.
166 views • 03/24/2024

DEVELOPING - DEADLINE TO POTENTIALLY SEIZING TRUMP ASSETS IS ONE BUSINESS DAY: That day is tomorrow, Monday, as Eric Trump reveals, “Every single person when I came to them saying can I get a half billion dollar bond.. Maria, they were laughing.”  


Eric Trump brought the heat this morning on Maria Bartiromo. He perfectly explains the insanity happening in New York to the entire Trump family 🔥


Eric wraps up by explaining how determined President Trump is to keep fighting: 


“What he’s had to fight through for the last 8 years, I can tell you as a son, is unthinkable… The amount of arrows, the amount of shots that they’ve taken at this man and he never ever stops. He’s the toughest guy I’ve ever met in my entire life. Hes gonna win in November. I don’t care what they do to him…. He will never ever ever stop fighting. That’s his conviction. That’s who he is. That’s frankly who we are as a family.”


 

maria bartiromoeric trumpnyindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhunt
