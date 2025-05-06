IRAN 'Live' Interview: The last Waltz - Prof. Seyed Marandi - George Galloway, May 4

65 views • 4 months ago

Israel shill Waltz is binned. Iran doesn't want to produce nuclear weapons but if its peaceful facilities are bombed it will, says Prof Seyed Marandi Follow #MOATS 444 X: @s_m_marandi #ProfSeyedMarandi #MikeWaltz #Trump

I'm sharing this video from 'George Galloway'. From yesterday, May 4, 2025 on YT.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.