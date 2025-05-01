Does God Really Erase My Sins Completely?

🙏 Welcome back to "Words From The Word" with Pastor Roderick Webster!



In today’s devotion, Pastor Webster continues the series "The One Who Forgives and Forgets" by focusing on an amazing truth: God not only forgives your sins — He completely erases them!

Be encouraged as you hear about the depth of God’s love, mercy, and complete forgiveness toward those who trust in Him.



Key Scriptures:

Romans 8:1 — "There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus..."

Colossians 2:14 — "Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us..."

Isaiah 38:17 — "Thou hast cast all my sins behind thy back."

Psalms 103:12 — "As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us."



In this devotion, you'll learn:

The difference between human forgiveness and divine forgiveness

How God fully erases your sins — not just partially

Why you can live in the joy and freedom of forgiveness

How Scripture assures us that forgiven sins are gone forever



Once forgiven, your sins are cast behind God's back, buried in the depths of the sea, and remembered no more! What a Savior!



