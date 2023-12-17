Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prophecies | JUSTICE OF YAHWEH - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
670 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
62 views
Published 2 months ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Amanda Grace December 11, 2023

10:59-27:13

https://www.youtube.com/live/aKYv5K1095M?si=HZkBgSj5L4J2zOH_



Robin D Bullock CI December 10, 2023

58:21-1:00:44

1:01:32-1:02:21

1:02:51-1:07:46

3:21:35-3:25

https://www.youtube.com/live/vvtN2UI-2NQ?si=XU2yorkIWfvYHhrw



Kent Christmas December 10, 2023

0-24:53

https://youtu.be/WSc-CJdc7qY?si=Ld5nzs8usImD-EZk



Robin D Bullock CI December 10, 2023

3:19:43-3:21:34

3:24:43-3:25

https://www.youtube.com/live/vvtN2UI-2NQ?si=XI2aOJdmD_6Z-cT7



Charlie Shamp December 08, 2023

0-7:52

https://youtu.be/6QbzvKmk0yE?si=SJBUaeTFAnGQPE7V



12 decrees

John 1:1-14

Tim Sheets Psalms 91



SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.c


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: ecfa64c4199228fc



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket