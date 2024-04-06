BRUTAL MASSACRE: Russia Discovered and Destroyed Classified NATO BASE Along with Militants In IZYUM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On April 5, 2024, the Russian army conducted another brilliant operation to destroy strategically important military facilities in the territory of Ukraine. So a few hours ago it became known that the Russian combat aviation and missile forces launched a targeted missile strike on classified military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO forces in the Kharkiv region. Powerful explosions were recorded in cities such as Izyum and Kharkiv....................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/