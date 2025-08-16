Is it VfB's imagination...or is every one of these BOTTOM SURGERIED BETTIES absolutely INSANE⁉️





James O'Keefe - BREAKING INSIDE THE PENTAGON: Associate Director in the Office of the Secretary of Defense says, “Why not just have an open border?” “Tear down the wall.”





“I think we should repeal the Second Amendment and take the guns all away!” says Jason Beck, who has a classified security clearance and works for the Department of Defense. Beck, who uses a fake name Aiden Grey in his meetings with a disguised James O’Keefe, describes his extremist policies, including “mobilizing the national guard” to confiscate guns from people’s homes. Beck says he wants a “monopoly on state violence,” a concept he describes as “‘We {the government), are the only ones with guns.”





Jason Beck works in Total Force Requirements & Sourcing Policy in the Office of

@SecDef Lloyd Austin. This office oversees the @DeptofDefense and acts as the principal defense policy maker and adviser to the President of the United States. Beck says he helps “writes answers for testimony” of “the department’s senior leadership – basically they go over to the Hill for hearings on the department’s posture.”





In this shocking footage we get an INSIDE look as Jason Beck tells James O'Keefe, “we need to pack the Supreme court,” ban the United States Senate, and abolish the electoral college. He also discusses his “bottom surgery’ being painful and the changes to his plumbing.





We have recently come across a video that reveals an Associate Director in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Jason Beck, expressing extremist views that directly contradict the United States Constitution and the rights of its citizens. In the video, he advocates for open borders, repealing the Second Amendment, and a "monopoly on state violence."





As concerned citizens, we find it alarming that someone with such radical views is working in a position that advises the President of the United States and oversees the Department of Defense. We believe that this situation warrants a thorough investigation and appropriate action to ensure the integrity of our government and the protection of our constitutional rights.





We urge you to take this matter seriously and address the concerns raised by this video. It is crucial that our government officials uphold the values and principles of our Constitution and work in the best interest of the American people.





