Rybar Live: A Breakthrough in the Southeast of Avdeevka
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«So far, we have focused on the south-east. And judging by the way the Ukrainian command is reacting painfully to this, we have succeeded in pressing the pain point»
