Space Math (1987, PC)

Space Math is an educational game developed by Intracorp and published by Computer Spectrum and Intracorp.

The game is combines the concept of Lunar Lander with solving basic arithmetic exercises. You need navigated a lander to a platform by steering it left and right, and using thrusts. The lander will fall towards the surcface. You can use a thrust to alter its velocity upwards. You need to make sure you do not collide with objects, do not leave the screen and do not hit the platform with a high velocity. In order to perform a command (left, right, thrust), you need to select it and enter the answer to the corresponding math question. Thrusting requires fuel, and there is also a fuel command to gain fuel by solving math questions. If you land on a platform, you move on to another screen.