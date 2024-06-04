BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WARNING NEVER BUY OR INGEST PRAZIQUANTEL (BILTRICIDE) TABLETS!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
111 views • 11 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Praziquantel USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/praziquantel.html


Which Parasites Can Praziquantel Kill? - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bzbJOv

The Praziquantel Parasite Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4byH9Vh


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WARNING NEVER BUY OR INGEST PRAZIQUANTEL (BILTRICIDE) TABLETS!


Praziquantel is a potent antiparasitic medication most commonly sold under the brand name biltricide. I am a huge advocate of people using Praziquantel because it is so effective at killing many types of parasites in a person's body.


Parasites tend to be the cause of many people's health issues and symptoms, but when it comes to buying and ingesting Praziquantel, I never recommend people get it in the biltricide tablet form.


In this video, "WARNING NEVER BUY OR INGEST PRAZIQUANTEL (BILTRICIDE) TABLETS!" I share all the reasons why and an alternative Praziquantel that does not come with the issues that biltricide has, which I talk thoroughly about in the video.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


Keywords
praziquantelhow to use praziquantelpraziquantel side effectswarning never buy or ingest praziquantel biltricide tabletsbiltricidepraziquantel biltricidepraziquantel biltricide toxicbiltricide ingredientspraziquantel biltricide ingredientsbiltricide praziquantel ingredientsbiltricide side effectshow to use biltricide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy