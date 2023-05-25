© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Good Judges Are Impartial.
Proverbs 24:23 (NIV).
23) These also are sayings of the wise:
To show partiality in judging is not good.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Verse 23, and the rest of the chapter,
are possibly not from King Solomon.
Judges must be fair-minded or recused.
