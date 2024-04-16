EPOCH TV | Supreme Court Issues 9-0 Decision

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | Supreme Court Issues 9-0 Decision. The Supreme Court issued a big win for U.S. property owners in a 9-0 decision.
Specifically, the ruling curbs the power of governments to use the permitting process to force property owners to pay large development fees. 👇
