💥 Russian Navy continues to carry out assigned tasks during Iyulsky Shtorm operation-level exercise

00:00 Baltic Fleet forces wiped out a mock enemy ship by the combined strike of unmanned surface vehicles. The exercise involved several types of ships, helicopters of the Naval Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and uncrewed surface vehicles.

00:38 The hunter-killer task force (Pacific Fleet) engaged the mock enemy's submarine near the coast of Kamchatka in the waters of the Avacha Bay.

01:43 Northern Fleet aircraft trained to deliver air strikes at critical enemy installations. The pilots hit in total more than two dozens of targets at the training ground.

02:08 In the Caspian Flotilla, the small-size missile ship Tayphun using the latest Pantsir-M anti-aircraft missile artillery system destroyed an Uran missile-target simulating a strike at the ship at an extremely low altitude.

02:35 The Northern Fleet's ships destroyed a mock enemy submarine in the Barents Sea. The depth charges were fired to sink a simulated underwater target.

03:00 Small amphibious ship of the Baltic Fleet were setting mine obstacles in the designated grid.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry (https://t.me/mod_russia_en)