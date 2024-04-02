© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
March 29, 2024
Does the Bible give us any indication from which nation the Antichrist will come from? Today Pastor Stan dives into this interesting topic.
00:00 - Intro
03:03 - Syria or Iraq
05:18 - The Antichrist
14:05 - Russia
20:11 - Jesus
27:57 - Ancient North Pole
31:00 - Sponsors
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4m802i-what-nation-does-the-antichrist-come-from-03292024.html