Biblical, Political and Security Perspectives on the Attempted Assassination of President Trump

Military and law enforcement/security experts analyze the July 13, 2024 attempted assassination of President Donald Trump to provide first responder/protection detail expertise and insights as well as Biblical perspectives on the significance of President Trump's miraculous survival by the Hand of God. This program in the aftermath of July 13 features Major Mike Gary, US Army Reserves CBRN officer and Chair of Medicine and Ministry for Truth for Health Foundation, and Jim Houck, K-9 trainer for major law enforcement agencies –from LA to Miami and inbetween—and also a security protection detail operator, with Dr. Vliet as moderator and physician commentator.