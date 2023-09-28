THE PFIZER PAPERS -- More Illegality Unearthed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More illegality unearthed in the Pfizer Papers prised from the jealous clutches of the FDA. 17-part investigational series of articles begins today at Poetseye.substack.com.
Former Reuters journalist and now outcast, Abdiel LeRoy is an author, poet, and voice actor. Find a free eBook of his latest title, 'THE COVID PROTOCOLS: Upholding Your Rights in Authoritarian Times', at Geni.us/Inalienable(no www.). Purchase and paperback at Geni.us/Rights.