Self-Harm Epidemic: Root Causes, Red Flags, and Road to Recovery - Shannon Perry
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
6 months ago


More young people are harming themselves than ever before, and there has been a tragic increase on that front particularly among young females since 2009. It is this terrible problem that Shannon Perry is confronting head-on as a certified parenting instructor, counselor, speaker, and the founder of an incredible mother-daughter event, In Her Shoes. Shannon discusses the drivers behind self-harm, and how parents can be on the lookout for signs of self-harming behavior in their children. Most kids are just trying to feel something beyond the numbness of their emotional pain. She also talks about tactics teens may use to hide their self-harming techniques and what red flags parents can watch for to identify these issues. In addition, Shannon shares how we can lovingly but firmly provide a safe space and a healing environment for hurting kids.



TAKEAWAYS


Kids who suddenly begin self-isolating could be at risk for self-harm


There are many kinds of self-sabotaging behavior, and cutting is just one of them


Kids can’t relate to you until they know you’ve walked through similar struggles and you’re approachable


Self-harm is not about getting attention - it’s a cry for help that can easily lead to suicide



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH SHANNON PERRY

Website: https://www.shannonperry.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shannonperryministries

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shannon_perry_ministries

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ShannonPerry

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7vjrMhLpSRHWofaA2kTMqG


🔗 CONNECT WITH IN HER SHOES

Website: https://www.inhershoestour.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
emotionalrecoverymental healthparentingspeakerteensself harmcounselortina griffincounter culture mom showbehavioralshannon perry
