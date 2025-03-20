Mobility Aids Recommended by Occupational Therapists

Choosing the right mobility aid is essential for safety and independence. In this video, occupational therapists in Vancouver, BC share expert recommendations on walkers, scooters, and more!





📌 Mobility Aids Covered:

✔ Walkers – Standard, 2-wheeled, and knee scooters for different levels of mobility.

✔ Mobility Scooters – Three-wheel vs. four-wheel options for indoor and outdoor use.

✔ Government Funding – Learn about financial assistance through BC Assistive Devices Program & Veterans Affairs Canada.





Find the perfect mobility aid for you or a loved one!





