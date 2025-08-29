Making Prophesied Enemies 08/29/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America is currently making enemies of the very people that the Prophecies says would be enemies of America and would participate with Russia in attacking us.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
00:00Intro
03:15War with Mexico
06:38Attacking Nations
14:27Drug Cartels