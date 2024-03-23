Shocking Israeli Drone Footage Leaked- Israeli Drone Strikes Civilians, Then Murders the Wounded

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video retrieved from an Israeli drone in Gaza shows the moments four unarmed Palestinians were killed by Israeli air attacks.
MIRRORED from Richard Medhurst
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDWWrCt_qaQ&rco=1&ab_channel=RichardMedhurst
Al Jazeera English
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhVV2_mub84&t=3s&ab_channel=AlJazeeraEnglish
https://www.tiktok.com/@dumbbirchtree/video/7349307835655703840