February 17 1992 was my graduation ceremony for my PhD at GWU

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Today is February 17. So on February 17, 1992, was the graduation ceremony for when I got my PhD in molecular biology and biochemistry.

So I changed the language in the treatment strategy, the entire paradigm, the practice of medicine, with respect to the first acquired immune deficiency virus, and we all know it was created in lab by now, HIV, and it's associated inflammatory, you said the keyword: inflammatory, sequelae, what happens, downstream of being poisoned by these viruses.

02/17/2025 - Judy MIkovits, PhD

The Doctor Judy Show with Host Darrell Wolfe aka DocOfDetox: https://rumble.com/v6lypy1-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

My résumé: https://tinyurl.com/CVJudyMikovitsPhD