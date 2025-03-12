Price of Eggs and Gas DOWN - Trump's Economy Begins to Tame Inflation

March 12, 2025 - President Trump’s economic policies are working, DOGE and Musk being attacked for their efforts to cut costs, and Alex Jones and Infowars suffer a death and police swatting. Join us for a quick review, prayer and scripture.





Follow us on X and Facebook:

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com