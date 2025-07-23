"Displace The Oil Companies"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Wall Street & The FBI Colluded To Destroy Trevor Milton After His Tech Threatened Big Oil
* Trevor Milton is the Founder, former Executive Chairman & CEO of Nikola Corporation.
* Wall Street short sellers worked with the media and federal prosecutors to destroy his company and put him in jail for life.
* This is a shocking story.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 23 July 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-trevor-milton